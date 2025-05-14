PUPILS at Carbeile Junior School in Torpoint have raised an impressive £943 for international disaster relief charity ShelterBox by taking part in a sponsored silence.
The Year 6 classes at the South East Cornwall school were inspired to support the Truro-based charity after learning about global disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, and wildfires. During lessons on disaster response, the children explored what emergency aid might be most crucial and discovered the work of ShelterBox.
ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and essential supplies like water filters, mosquito nets and solar lights to people who have lost their homes due to disaster or conflict. The charity tailors its support to each crisis, including its current work helping earthquake survivors in Myanmar.
The sponsored silence allowed pupils to raise money while continuing their lessons in silence for the day.
Year 6 Team Leader Lewis Webb said: “The work the charity does to support people in crisis had a lasting impact on the children. During another lesson on how we can make a difference in the world, the children chose to raise money to support ShelterBox.
“The children were very proud, and we are very proud of them for raising such a wonderful amount for ShelterBox. Through their hard work and dedication, they have managed to raise an incredible £943 for the life-changing work ShelterBox does, which is inspiring the next generation to think about how they can help others.”
The children’s lessons were adapted so they could continue to learn without talking for the day, while raising money to support people affected by disasters around the world.
Every disaster and conflict is different, so ShelterBox tailors its aid to each response, so people get the support they need. The charity is currently responding to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar. Its response is focused on people and communities who have received little or no support – people living out in the open or in overcrowded displacement sites.
ShelterBox is working with an organisation based in the country to support thousands of people in Mandalay and Southern Shan state with shelters designed to withstand the rainy season and provide shade from intense heat. This will include more robust shelters made from timber or bamboo frames, along with corrugated iron roofs and fixings.
Community Fundraising Assistant at ShelterBox, John Stanbury, added: “Silence is a powerful, thoughtful act, but it is also challenging. To push through your limit when the urge to speak is strong, especially when surrounded by your friends in school, is a big achievement.
“We are grateful to all the pupils who raised so much money in this determined way and for their family and loved ones for helping them to support those affected by conflict or disaster.
“Their example inspires me to take a moment of silence and think of the life changing impact their support will have on those who have lost so much, wherever the need is greatest.”
In its 25-year history, ShelterBox has supported more than three million people across around 100 countries.