A LONG ESTABLISHED branch of WHSmith in a North Cornwall town is set to close in May.
It has traded from the high street in the town for approximately 20 years, after its arrival in the town centre in a shop which had lain derelict for a number of years was widely celebrated at the time of arrival.
The spokesperson added that the company will be aiming to support the staff affected by the transition, with the potential of transfers to nearby stores where possible being offered.
They added that they were grateful for the commitment from the affected staff.
After the closure of the Bodmin store, the nearest locations for customers to continue shopping with WHSmith will be in St Austell, Truro, Newquay and Camborne.
A spokesperson for WHSmith said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Bodmin will be closing in May. It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.
“We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Bodmin and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us. We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”