A number of local residents have expressed their thoughts in response to the news that The King Doniert in Liskeard was awarded ‘loo of the year’.
As published in the Cornish Times on November 19, the Wetherspoons pub won acclaim for the quality and standard of its toilets – in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.
The pub was awarded a diamond rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.
Loo of the Year Award inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
Since then local residents have taken to social media to have their say.
Thabile Kwepile said: “Honestly well deserved.”
Vince Curtis: “They’ll be flushed with success.”
Ria Mcqueen added: “Congratulations.”
Alan Leftly commented: “I thought it was bog standard.”
The King Doniert, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Ian Lynskey.
Ian said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The King Doniert have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
“The pub deserves its diamond award - the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”