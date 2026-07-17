A LOCAL historian has expressed his concerns about the safety of buildings in St Austell following a recent fire that took place in the town centre.
Fire crews were called into action on the night of Thursday, July 16 after a derelict building behind the Sports Direct shop on Bodmin Road was ablaze.
Eyewitnesses recalled hearing a 'large explosion' as the blaze became more intense with firefighters from St Austell, Fowey, Mevagissey and St Dennis on hand to extinguish the flames.
One of the witnesses at the scene was Cornish historian, Barry West, who has since raised concerns that more empty and neglected buildings in the area could suffer the same fate.
Although the cause of the blaze on Bodmin Road has not been revealed, Barry believes more historic buildings in the area could become subjects of vandalism or fires.
He said: "It’s very sad to see that there was a fire in this part of St Austell. Sadly, over the years the units there have become empty and the area had become somewhat neglected and gave an appearance that it was going to be left to fall into decay.
“There seems to be a rising likelihood of fires or vandalism in our historic town, many of its once proud buildings empty and neglected by those who own them, often broken into and damaged.
“One should not speculate that this is what happened here as it is not yet known, but it will no doubt be subject to investigation to determine the extent of damage and causation of the fire.
“There is a very real risk that more of our historic properties in the town will suffer the same fate and the consequences may be much more devastating and catastrophic, particularly the old wooden clad building by Trenance viaduct that has been allowed to fall into disrepair and decay.”
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