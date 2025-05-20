FOLLOWING the recent local elections, Cornwall Council is set to elect a new leader and deputy leader this morning (May 20).
Nearly three weeks after the county went to the polls to cast their vote and decide who would be making the decisions at County Hall in Truro, today is the day that the order of things will be announced.
Despite seeing the largest growth in the election, Reform UK’s group leader Cllr Rob Parsonage has delivered a scathing rebuke of what he called ‘old-style political posturing’ by rival parties, accusing them of deliberately sabotaging Reform’s bid to lead.
Despite emerging as the largest group on Cornwall Council, Reform UK says it has been effectively locked out of power. Both the Liberal Democrats and Labour – alongside a number of Independents – have publicly and privately refused to support a Reform-led administration.
In order to lead the council, there should be a majority of 44 councillors, although an administration can be formed with fewer members.
Councillors are keeping their cards close to their chest, but today all will be revealed as councillors come together at the first council meeting.
Following the election of a leader — whoever that may be; Lib Dem’s Leigh Frost? Independents’ Adam Paynter? – the announcement of appointments to the cabinet and allocation of portfolios will be made.
It is looking most likely that there will be an alliance between the Lib Dems – who were snapping at Reform’s heels with 26 elected members – and the Independent group, which has 16 councillors.
Follow along here to for the latest updates from Truro.