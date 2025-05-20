NEW data has revealed the shocking amount of money which Cornwall Council has collected in residential parking permit revenue in the last two years.
The figures, which have been obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made by Cinch, stand at a staggering £210,000 since 2023.
One contributing factor to this sum is the rising costs of these permits. According to figures, the cost of an annual residential parking permit increased to £53 in April 2024, rising from £50, a 6 per cent increase in line with Consumer Price Index (CPI).
However, the number of permits held has also seen a rise in recent years, with residential permit volumes increasing by 44 per cent between 2023 and 2024 (from 8,860 to 12,718), reflecting growing demand for on-street parking.
The exact figures show how much Cornwall Council made in both 2023 and 2024 from parking permits.
In 2023, the council received £97,042 from parking permits. While in 2024, this sum increased by more than £15,000 (17 per cent) to £113,483.
Following these findings, Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, commented: “Parking permits can be great for making sure residents have somewhere to park near their homes, but there should be a balance between affordability and accessibility.
“Our research shows that parking permits are getting more expensive across the UK, putting extra financial strain on residents already dealing with rising living costs.”
Mr Sheehan also explains that households with more than one vehicle are even more affects, due to the premium surrounding more than one parking permit.
He continued: “Multi-car households are often the most affected. Second and third permits come at a premium and can be as much as four times more expensive than a first permit in some areas.”