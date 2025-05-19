A TOWN in South East Cornwall is set to take a significant step forward in its town centre regeneration plans after securing £235,263 in government funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
The grant, awarded to the Torpoint Town Team Project Board, will fund a detailed design report by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) for the former police station site at the lower end of the town.
This key funding milestone enables the next stage of the project to move ahead, with the procurement process already underway to appoint a lead architectural firm. The goal is to complete the detailed design work and submit an outline planning application to Cornwall Council by December 2025.
The redevelopment plan is part of a broader vision to transform the area into a vibrant gateway to Torpoint and Cornwall. Working in partnership with Cornwall Council, the Project Board aims to attract a development partner interested in creating over 35 new homes, a new library and community hub, plus additional retail space.
This development would enable the existing library and community hub building to be demolished, clearing the way for the creation of additional housing and a new town square.
Local engagement remains a priority, with public consultation already conducted on the site’s Masterplan and feasibility studies. These consultations will continue throughout 2025 to ensure that residents have a voice as the project progresses.
Torpoint town councillor Gary Davis, chair of the Town Team Project Board and current mayor, welcomed the funding news.
“This is fantastic news for our town. The redevelopment at the bottom end of the town centre promises to create a vibrant new gateway for Torpoint and Cornwall. With plans for over 35 homes, a new library and community hub, plus additional retail space, this project will be instrumental in revitalising our town," he said.
“Bringing this site back into use is a key objective in delivering our Vision for Torpoint, and we remain firmly on track for development to commence within the next 18 months.”
Cllr Davis reflected on the long journey the town has taken since the initial vision was conceived in 2016.
“It has been a long journey, but we are now seeing real progress with the initial site cleared and detailed plans now funded. Securing this funding is a significant step forward and further demonstrates the confidence funders have in Torpoint, the town council, and the Town Team Project Board.”
The project is expected to deliver long-term benefits for local residents and businesses by creating new homes, public spaces, as well as improved community facilities at the heart of Torpoint.
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have been allocated £186-million to spend on local investment through the Shared Prosperity Fund until March 2026 – and it will play a key role in supporting local priorities and empowering communities to shape their own futures through targeted investment.
For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the town clerk at Torpoint Town Council by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01752 814165.