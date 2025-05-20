THE new leader of Cornwall Council has been chosen with no opposition.
Cllr Adam Paynter, nominated Lib Dem leader Cllr Leigh Frost at this morning’s meeting (May 20), during his nomination, Cllr Paynter cited Cllr Frost’s experience.
Cllr Thalia Marrington seconded the nomination, stating that a ‘strong and stable’ council is needed in Cornwall.
Following his nomination, Cllr Frost gave an impassioned speech.
He said: “One and all. It is more than just words, it is the guiding principle of Cornwall, and it is how I intent to lead. Together for everyone.
“I am standing here today, asking for your support so I can become the leader of Cornwall Council in that spirit, for one and for all.
“Over the last four years, we have seen the leadership of the last administration not working together, not listening, and not putting Cornwall first. Too often it’s been more about party politics than doing what is right for our communities.
“At the last election the people voted for change, but not to hand full control to any one party. They sent a clear message, they want a council that works together, that gets things done and puts Cornwall above party lines.
“After the election, the Liberal Democrat group stood aside to give others the chance to try and form a new administration, but our colleagues - ironically on the left today - didn’t try to get that support needed.
“With many people across Cornwall worried about what the future holds for them, we could not stand back any longer. So I am no standing here to say, let’s move forward, let’s work together, let’s do better.
“We’re standing on a platform of practical, clear priorities. More affordable homes for local people, cutting waste and getting back to basics, reducing the council debt where we can, because every penny counts.
“To ensure we do the best we can to protect our environment, and investing in the infrastructure we need, roads, housing and services, to unlock Cornwall’s potential.
“We’re in tough times, no one can pretend otherwise. But I truly believe that by working together, not just as councillors but with our communities, we can get through it and more than that, we can build something better.
“That is why I stood to be on this council in the first place, and that is what still drives me. I want my children to grow up proud of the Cornwall we live in, just as I am. I want them to see a Cornwall that looks to the future with hope and ambition. So if you support me today, we can start that journey one step at a time, one and all.”
Cllr Frost is expected to announce his cabinet in the coming days, with portfolios appointed to each of them following that.