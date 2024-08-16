YOUNG people in Liskeard have been invited to share their story with children in Ukraine.
The initiative, run by Liskeard Library, is welcoming young people aged between 13 and 18 to write a postcard to someone their age living in Ukraine.
Postcards will be sent to teens in the city of Kopychyntsi, Liskeard’s twinned town.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, former mayor of the town, Simon Cassidy helped launch aid missions to the country - leading to the eventual twinning of the two towns.
Now, this new initiative hopes to connect both of the towns’ young residents, sharing their life stories and experiences with each other.
A spokesperson from Liskeard Library explained: “Are you 13-17 and would you like to share your story with a young person in Ukraine?
“Pop into the library this week and ask staff for a postcard. This is a fabulous opportunity to connect with others across the globe so make sure you get involved!”