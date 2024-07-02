THERE will be high-tech connectivity at one of Cornwall's most traditional events this year thanks to a new WiFi installation.
Celebrating its 119th year in 2024, Liskeard Show is always one of the key dates in Cornwall’s social calendar and one of the biggest events of its kind in the South West — last year attracting record crowds of more than 9,500.
Cornwall-based AltNet Wildanet, which has its headquarters in Liskeard, is deploying a team of its engineers, together with its specialist mobile communications vehicle, to ensure that the more than 140 trade, retail and charity stands at the show have access to high-speed, reliable broadband throughout the event.
This year’s show, which takes place at Merrymeet on Saturday, July 13, will feature its usual wide variety of competitive classes across cattle, sheep, horses and poultry as well as a dog show, fruit, vegetable and flowers and an array of food, craft, business and community outlets and exhibitors.
Beckie Breyley, general secretary for the Liskeard Show, said it was great to be partnering with a local provider on such a key part of the show’s digital infrastructure.
She said: "We look forward to welcoming Wildanet to the show. Over the last few years, the Show has seen significant growth and we need to continue to look at ways to improve the Show which includes the trading provisions for the stand holders. This will enable them to make good sales and continue to support our local show."
Wildanet is building a reputation for working with event organisers to provide internet connectivity for some of the biggest public celebrations in the South West.
Lawrence Palk, director of business to business sales for Wildanet, said: “Wildanet is proud to be supporting families and businesses in rural communities right across Cornwall through the roll-out of our gigabit-enabled network.
“We are delighted to be able to use our expertise to extend this support to a growing number of organisers of major community events in the county including, of course, our own local show in Liskeard.”
More information about the Liskeard Show is available at www.liskeardshow.org