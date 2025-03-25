THE Liskeard Community Fair is set to bring together nearly 40 local groups and organizations for a day filled with fun games, activities, and community engagement.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 5, from 10am to 1pm at The Public Hall, and entry is free for everyone to come to.
Event Highlights include:
- Local Groups and Organizations: Discover and connect with various local groups you may not have known existed. Learn about their activities and how you can get involved.
- Refreshments: Enjoy tasty refreshments provided by the Liskeard & Looe Ladies Circle in the Wheal Phoenix Room.
- Callington Amateur Radio Society: Experience the world of amateur radio and try talking to radio hams around the globe.
- Free Haircuts: Meet Reverend Darren Middleton from Rev7 in Plymouth at his pop-up salon in the main hall, offering free dry haircuts as part of the Methodist Church stand.
- Sports Clubs: Engage with local sports clubs, including Liskeard Bowling Club, Liskeard Inclusive Badminton, Menheniot Tennis Club, and New Wave Martial Arts Club. Try your hand at Pickleball with the Tennis Club.
- Quiet Connections: Find out about safe, relaxing spaces for introverted, sensitive, or shy individuals.
- Liskerrett Community Centre: Learn about the various groups, events, and the vegetarian Hub café at this fantastic town hub.
- Liskeard Repair Café: Bring small items for repair and get help from skilled volunteers.
- St John Ambulance: Receive advice on basic life support, CPR, and first aid demonstrations.
- Community Groups: Connect with groups like the Rainbows, Brownies, Scouts, and many more.
- Community Treasure Chest: Explore sustainable fashion, furniture, and homeware, and learn about their tool library and Scrapperdashery. Have a selfie with Treasure Bear! Liskeard Community Fridge: Discover how this initiative prevents food waste and how you can volunteer.
- Cyber Protect and Local Police: Learn about cyber security and try fingerprinting with the Digital Capabilities Unit of the Police.
- Local Charities: Meet representatives from RBL, Marie Curie, Cancer Research, CHSW, Relay for Life, and more.
- Heritage and Family Activities: Engage with Liskeard and District Museum and the Liskeard Old Cornwall Society.
- Tregovenek Community Garden: Learn about their activities and upcoming Open Day.
- Liskeard Community Choir: Meet the choir members and learn about their rehearsals and performances.
- Town Vision and Skatepark: Give feedback and score ideas from the recent Town Vision Workshop. What’s important to you? Rate the ideas in order of importance. Also, you can find out about the proposed skatepark development on Station Road.
The Fair promises a fun-filled morning with activities such as duck fishing, quizzes, competitions, raffles, tombola, face painting and crafts. Liskeard & Looe Radio will be supporting local businesses and organisations throughout the event.
Join us at the Liskeard Community Fair for a day of community spirit, fun, and engagement.