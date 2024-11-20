A LISKEARD pub has – for a second successive year – won national acclaim for the quality and standard of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2024.
The King Doniert in Barras Street has once again been awarded a diamond grading by inspectors, the highest award possible.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, grading them either bronze, silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond. Unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The diamond grading is the highest and most prestigious award available. It focuses on the highest standards of cleaning and the provision of clean and well-maintained facilities to meet all user needs.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The King Doniert, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Ian Lynskey, who said: “We are delighted with the grading. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”