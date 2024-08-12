AN upcoming event hopes to raise awareness for men’s mental health within the construction industry.
In 2021, the construction industry saw an alarming rate of suicides, with 507 workers taking their own lives.
That’s an average of two people every working day.
According to data from the Office for National Statistics, workers in construction are now nearly four times more likely to die by suicide than in any other sector.
Topan Group, is now on a mission to raise awareness about mental health in construction and dispel the myth that men cannot express their struggles.
On August 23, procurement manager, Jamie Tustain, alongside employees will cycle 507 miles in nine hours at the company’s Liskeard depot.
The group are hoping to raise £5,000 for Man Down Cornwall CIC, a charity dedicated to supporting men across #Cornwall with mental health issues.
A spokesperson from Topan said: “You can support this initiative by joining us in cycling at our Liskeard depot, contributing to our fundraising page (llnkd.in/es5ii5RQ), or simply spreading the word.