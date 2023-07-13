The A38 at Liskeard was closed for a few hours after an overturned vehicle caused traffic chaos.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 9.25 am this morning to reports of a vehicle on its roof, with the road being closed due to the incident.
A male driver was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 9.25am this morning to reports of a vehicle on its roof on the A38, Liskeard. The road was closed due to the incident.
"Officers attended the scene and an ambulance was in attendance.
"The driver, a male, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening.
"The road is now open."