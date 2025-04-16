WITH a local election looming, leaders of some of the country’s political parties have been touring the country in an effort to persuade voters of their cause before May 1.
Off the back of Nigel Farage’s visit to Camelford earlier in the week, leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey met with some of his party’s candidates in Bude this afternoon (April 16).
Not one for your usual campaign visit, Mr Davey has become known for taking part in some unusual activities while visiting areas of the country, from hobby horse jumping to enjoying a ride on a roller coaster. So during his visit to Bude, it eas only natural that he would take to the water in a giant swan.
Meeting local candidates at the Wharf, Mr Davey - accompanied by other party members, including leader of Cornwall’s Liberal Democrats, Leigh Frost - took a pedalo out for a spin, enjoying the Cornish sun and “reliving memories from his childhood visits” to the town.
With the Liberal Democrats hoping to claim leadership of Cornwall Council from the Conservatives, we spoke to the party’s leader about May’s election.
Speaking about why Cornish residents should put their faith in the party, he said: “Our candidates are from the community and we tend to be the sort of people that get things done and get things fixed .
“You don’t have to take my word for it, the leader of the Conservatives Kemi Badenoch said in a recent interview that the Liberal Democrats were the sort of people that fix church roofs and the community likes them. I think she meant it as an insult but we wear it as a badge of honour. We’re really proud of how our candidates and our party are from the community.”
During the interview, the party leader also touched on the ways the Liberal Democrats would bring about opportunities for young people in Cornwall, something which candidates have been campaigning on. He said: “I would defer to local Liberal Democrats. One thing I don’t like doing is coming down to a place and saying ‘I know best’, because I don’t.
“People of Cornwall and the representative they elect know better. We’re a big believer in devolution and people like Ben Maguire and Andrew George campaigned for more power in Cornwall.”
With residents soon to put pen to paper on May 1, candidates are each hoping to win over voters with their policy and plans for the county.
Speaking about why residents should vote for them, a Labour spokesperson said: “Cornwall is at a turning point. After four years of Conservative mismanagement, spiralling debt and cuts to vital local services, Labour is ready to deliver the change Cornwall needs. Our manifesto for the May 1 local elections sets out a clear plan to fix the damage, put communities first and build a Cornwall that works for all of us.”
While the Conservative Party defended itself, hoping to retain Cornish confidence, a spokesperson said: “The Conservative administration on Cornwall Council has for the past four years steered the council through challenging times, where national or even international events, from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic through to Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent cost of living crisis have forced additional pressures on already stretched resources.
“This is now being compounded by a Labour government that simply put, is not a friend of Cornwall’s. From assaults on the rural way of life, our farmers, fishermen, to older people, small business owners, people on benefits, bill payers, the list goes on, many of us have never felt so under pressure.”
Meanwhile, confidence was flowing through leader of Reform UK when he spoke to us ahead of the election. Read more here: www.thepost.uk.com/news/nigel-farage-visits-camelford-as-reform-claim-they-will-save-cornwall-783949
• A full list of candidates standing in the Cornwall Council elections is available on our website.