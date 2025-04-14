THE leader of Reform UK was in Cornwall this afternoon, meeting with the county’s candidates ahead of the upcoming local elections.
Nigel Farage was on a tour of the South West today (April 14), as he visited Exeter in Devon and Camelford in Cornwall.
Mr Farage, the leader of Reform UK was meeting with candidates standing in local elections penned for May 1.
The event, which was held at The Knights of the Round Table pub in Camelford, welcomed 60 Reform candidates, each hoping to meet the party’s head.
With the prospect of the Mr Farage’s attendance, the occasion felt more like a concert than a political rally, with some attendees even having brought their own pictures of the party leader in the hope of getting a coveted signature.
With the room packed with Cornwall Council hopefuls, Mr Farage’s appearance resulted in huge applause, before he poured his own pint, as has become the calling card of events such as these.
Following his entrance, I sat down with Mr Farage to get his stance on the upcoming elections.
When discussing the surge in support for the party, he said: “It [Cornwall] needs something new, because it’s not working as it is.
“It’s very interesting because Cornwall was the first unitary model of local government. The argument was to get rid of the district councils, get rid of the county council, have a Cornwall council and it’ll be streamlined, it’ll save money, it’ll be more efficient, and guess what? The daily interest payment on the debt for Cornwall Council are a stunning £147,000 a day.”
As part of the party’s campaign, it has claimed that candidates would ‘save Cornwall’. When asked what the party would be saving the county from, Mr Farage said: “We literally want to save the country. When you think of the economic decline, societal decline […] Easter is coming up, you wouldn’t even know it’s a Christian festival and if that sounds traditional to you, I make no apology for that.”
With a drink in hand, Mr Farage met with local candidates, each buzzing with excitement at the prospect of winning in May.
With confidence flowing through Reform candidates, on May 1, residents will take to the polls to cast their vote. Independent, Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, and Green, among other candidates are each hoping to win over voters with their policy and plans for the county.
Speaking about why residents should vote for them, a Labour spokesperson said: “Cornwall is at a turning point. After four years of Conservative mismanagement, spiralling debt and cuts to vital local services, Labour is ready to deliver the change Cornwall needs. Our manifesto for the May 1 local elections sets out a clear plan to fix the damage, put communities first and build a Cornwall that works for all of us.”
Touching on the same subject, a Lib Dem spokesperson explained: “After four years of Conservative mismanagement at Cornwall Council, it’s time for change. The Liberal Democrats are fighting to take back control and deliver a fair deal for Cornwall; one that puts local people first, fixes the mess left by the Conservatives and ensures Cornwall gets the funding and services it deserves.
“Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Leigh Frost has set out a clear plan to tackle the Duchy’s biggest challenges, including the housing crisis, underfunded public services and a failing Conservative-run council that has wasted millions while cutting vital services.”
While the Conservative Party defended itself, hoping to retain Cornish confidence, a spokesperson said: “The Conservative administration on Cornwall Council has for the past four years steered the council through challenging times, where national or even international events, from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic through to Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent cost of living crisis have forced additional pressures on already stretched resources.
“This is now being compounded by a Labour government that simply put, is not a friend of Cornwall’s. From assaults on the rural way of life, our farmers, fishermen, to older people, small business owners, people on benefits, bill payers, the list goes on, many of us have never felt so under pressure.”