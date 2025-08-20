Dear Editor,
I see that Exeter University offers a "Renewable Energy Engineering MSc" course.
I also see that a plethora of various "green" experts have been writing from Exeter to the Devon Press and Western Mail, Cardiff, advocating renewable energy ideas galore. These people are full of support for gigantic 820ft wind turbines, which are being planned for Wales, yet are notably absent in Devon.
May I therefore suggest a common-sense idea which would be worth millions of pounds to Exeter University and the West Country? It would also attract students aplenty to the Renewable Energy Engineering course.
Why not erect a 820ft wind turbine, like one of the hundreds planned for Wales, in the extensive grounds of Exeter University at Streatham Campus, Exeter? Then its construction, engineering details, size, noises, shadow-flicker, TV interference and various other facets could be studied in detail — on site — for that degree course. An ideal practical proposition!
Furthermore, since Penryn Campus, Falmouth is part of the university, I suggest that one 260ft blade and one third of the 560ft support stancheon [187ft long] be shipped in from Vestas in Denmark, to the famously deep harbour at Falmouth next to Penryn. Students at Penryn Campus could then study the blade and stancheon in extreme detail at ground level. Ideal, once more! The two parts could then be carted via the excellent A39 and A390 roads to Exeter to be erected at the Streatham Campus. August would be a good month, so that tourists could enjoy having a close look at the 260ft and 187ft lorry loads, travelling at about 5mph.
I suggest, as part of this practical engineering course, that the second blade and stancheon section be brought into Penzance or Newlyn harbour, Cornwall, to replicate the 3000 journeys planned for these long loads along the narrow, winding country lanes of Wales.
The third blade and stancheon part, should be brought into London Docks, to be transported down the M25, M4 and M5, to Exeter, so that Ed Miliband and his cronies can have a good view of what they are advocating! The transportation should be all filmed in detail, of course, so that everyone , especially engineering students, can study the logistics.
So , go for it. Exeter University. Apply for the Vestas wind turbine. You'll get the complete backing of Cabinet Minister, Stephen Kinnock MP, whose wife, Helle, is a director of Vestas Wind Turbines. She may well get you a very good discount on the price of the multi-million pound machine. I'm sure Ed Miliband would also award you a substantial grant.
This 820ft wind turbine would put Exeter University in a leading global position in Renewable Energy Engineering.
Think of the kudos. Think of the investment in Exeter and Falmouth. Ideal!
Yours faithfully,
Mr Lyn Jenkins
Cardigan, Wales
