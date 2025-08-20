Furthermore, since Penryn Campus, Falmouth is part of the university, I suggest that one 260ft blade and one third of the 560ft support stancheon [187ft long] be shipped in from Vestas in Denmark, to the famously deep harbour at Falmouth next to Penryn. Students at Penryn Campus could then study the blade and stancheon in extreme detail at ground level. Ideal, once more! The two parts could then be carted via the excellent A39 and A390 roads to Exeter to be erected at the Streatham Campus. August would be a good month, so that tourists could enjoy having a close look at the 260ft and 187ft lorry loads, travelling at about 5mph.