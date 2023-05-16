THE Cornish Times received a letter from Hugh Francis, Trewidland, it said:
Rishi Sunak says that Conservatives will get on with delivering the peoples’ priorities.
Mrs Murray has said throughout her tenure as MP that improvements to the A38 were her priority. So why did the Government announce last week that improvements to the A38 will be put off until 2030 at the earliest?
Contrast that with the Dobwalls bypass, Colin Breed, Lib Dem MP, with the help of Lib Dems on the County District and Parish Council started their campaigns in 1996. The project was completed despite the Government’s initial disinterest. The lesson to learn is that Conservatives talk about improvements Liberal Democrats deliver them. Please remember that when you vote in the general election.