THE Cornish Times received a letter from Sarah Hughes, CEO of Mind, it said:
We know the cost of living crisis is affecting the mental health of millions. From soaring energy bills, to rising food prices, or increasing rent or mortgage payments, it’s all adding to the mounting pressure and worry about how we’ll get by.
We’re hearing from people who are experiencing crippling anxiety because they’re being forced to question every penny they spend. Others have become more lonely and isolated because they just can’t afford to see their friends who they rely on for mental health support.
For so many of us looking after our mental health is often last or buried in our busy lists. That’s why, this Mental Health Awareness Week (15 May – 21 May), we’re encouraging anyone who may be struggling with their mental health to seek support.
If this speaks to you and your readers, speak to Mind. We know we can’t fix the cost of living crisis but we can help each other to cope and we are here for you. Thank you.