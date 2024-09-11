LEISURE centres across Cornwall are to benefit from a £559,000 investment to upgrade gym equipment.
Better will be improving key fitness equipment in eight centres including Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Bodmin, Newquay, Helston and St Ives.
The investment will also include the introduction of functional fitness areas in Saltash, St Ives, St Austell and Bodmin.
Some building and flooring work will be done where required and all gyms will be re-branded to create a fresher look and feel. The scheme is due to be completed by early November.
The upgrade was originally agreed with Cornwall Council when GLL, which operates as the Better brand, took over the leisure contract in 2017. New classes are being introduced for both the gyms and studios and staff are being trained to deliver new products.
Truro is the only centre not included in the refurbishment programme as it is being reviewed for a separate project.
GLL’s head of service James Curry said: “We asked our customers what they wanted, and their responses have helped shape our plans.
“Improving health and well-being is key to the service we offer, and equipment has been carefully selected on that basis. Unlike other providers, we cater for all ages and are delighted with the impressive growth we’ve seen in both the under 18 and 65 plus markets.
“There is plenty of research to show how important keeping fit is. Not just physically, but mentally too.
“The equipment changes will ensure we are replacing the majority of our cardiovascular equipment with the very latest Techno Gym equipment, while also adding appropriate fitness equipment to support our current and future customers’ needs.”
Ben Wilkinson, the senior general manager, said: “Work will begin in mid-September with Bodmin, Bude, Helston and Saltash completed during October and Liskeard, Newquay, St Austell and St Ives completed by early November.
“We’re adopting a phased approach and will be doing our best to keep any disruption to a minimum.
“Customers and the GLL team are very excited about the changes and we’re looking forward to seeing the results and the new equipment in action well before Christmas.”