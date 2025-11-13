LEISURE centres throughout Cornwall will be holding an open weekend offering free activities and taster sessions.
Better facilities in Bude, Saltash, Liskeard, St Austell, Bodmin, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives will be staging its own activity programmes on November 22 and 23. Activities will include pickleball, swimming, aquafit, badminton, dance, gymnastics, yoga, group cycling, Pilates, squash, tennis and fitness classes.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the charitable social enterprise that runs leisure centres on behalf of the council, is staging the event with the theme Thriving on Purpose in keeping with this month’s Social Enterprise Day. The aim is to celebrate the positive impact of inclusive, purpose-driven activities for people of all ages and abilities.
James Curry, GLL’s head of service in Cornwall, said: “Our Open Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to visit your local leisure centre and find out what it offers,” said
“Exercise is key to good health and a fun way of getting to know new people, making new friends and trying something different.”
Comments
