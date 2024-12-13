A new plan for leisure activity across Cornwall over the next decade will be discussed when Cornwall Council’s Cabinet committee meets in Truro next week.
The Framework for Leisure Activity in Cornwall 2024-2034 is the single item on the agenda for the final meeting of the Cabinet for 2024, which will take place in the Trelawny Room at County Hall (Lys Kernow) in Truro on Wednesday, December 18 from 10am.
The document acknowledges the financial challenges facing local authorities across the UK and takes into account housing developments planned for Cornwall in the immediate future, exploring innovative ways of working with partners to ensure access to good quality leisure provision for the next ten years and beyond.
Portfolio holder Carol Mould explains how the council’s plans are driven by the mission statement that “in Cornwall, every person should have the support, opportunity and environment to be more active more often, to benefit their health and wellbeing”.
She adds: “This aspiration informs a framework that will provide a set of principles to support the development of accessible leisure facilities from Leisure Centres to rugby pitches and everything in between to enable people to access physical activity. Although there is a strong emphasis on leisure centres and playing pitches, the principles will be used to support any leisure activity moving forward.
“Leisure, and wider health and wellbeing, are key to supporting us all to prevent poor health and improve the quality of life for those that are already living with physical and mental health conditions.”
Cornwall is the second largest local authority area in the South West, with a population of 570,3044. It is an area of contrast, with remote rural, coastal and environmentally sensitive areas interspersed with villages and historic market towns. Over 40% of the population live in dispersed settlements of less than 3,000 people, with a quarter aged 65 and over.
The pandemic and the significant financial pressures that followed saw leisure operator, GLL, withdrawing services in Wadebridge, Launceston and Falmouth. Wadebridge and Launceston were reopened by local community partners, while the freehold of Falmouth’s Ships and Castles Leisure Centre and surrounding land was transferred to the town council and is now operating as a community hub, with an emphasis on health and wellbeing.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “This Leisure Framework is a fantastic example of the way we have to work to continue to provide the services our residents value, while dealing with the financial challenges all local authorities are facing.
“By understanding what assets exist across Cornwall, we can work with partners to ensure everyone has the opportunity and support to access the facilities to allow them to be more active more often.
“It is a key part of our work to build a Cornwall where everyone can start well, live well and age well, and I am grateful for the hard work undertaken by the team to create such a positive plan.”
The public are welcome to attend the meeting, or can watch proceedings live via the council’s webcast service. It will include the usual opportunity for questions from the public to the committee. Read the full framework document here.