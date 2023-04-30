Today (April 30) sees the much-anticipated visit of the historic Flying Scotsman train to Cornwall.
It will be carrying a day-trip rail tour from Bristol Temple Meads to Par station, where it will stop for three hours before returning to Bristol Temple Meads in the evening as part of centenary celebrations marking 100 years since it was built.
After leaving Plymouth, the service will cross the Royal Albert Bridge before passing through Saltash, St Germans, Menheniot, Liskeard, Bodmin Parkway and Lostwithiel before reaching Par. The historic record-breaking train, built in 1923, will be stopping at Par for three hours before making a return trip this evening.
Plymouth - arrive at 12:48 pm, depart at 13:44 pm
Saltash - 13:58pm
St Germans - 14:04pm
Menheniot - 14:12 pm
Liskeard - 14:17 pm
Bodmin Parkway - 14:30pm
Lostwithiel - 14:34pm
Par - 14:45 pm arrival
What times will the Flying Scotsman be leaving Cornwall?
Par - 18:06 pm departure
Lostwithiel - 18:15 pm
Bodmin Parkway - 18:20 pm
Liskeard - 18:36 pm
Menheniot - 18:39 pm
St Germans - 18:45 pm
Saltash - 18:51 pm
Plymouth - 19:16 pm