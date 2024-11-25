THE last dried flower has been added to this year’s flower garland at the National Trust’s Cotehele estate.

This magnificent creation is the culmination of the growing year and is a much-loved tradition that’s been celebrated in the Great Hall since 1956.

One of the garden team adding the last of the flowers to the 2024 Garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele. ©National Trust Images Steve Haywood.
One of the garden team adding the last of the flowers to the 2024 Garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele. (Picture: Steve Haywood / National Trust)

The Garland is 60-feet long and features 30,000 flowers, all grown and dried on the estate over a period of 10 months. At 19 stone in weight, it takes 60 garden staff and volunteers 12 days to assemble.

Head Gardner of 20 years Dave Bouch adding the last of the flowers to the 2024 Garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele 5. ©National Trust Images Steve Haywood
Head Gardner of 20 years Dave Bouch adding the last of the flowers to the Garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele. (Picture: Steve Haywood / National Trust)

This year is extra special, with it being Head Gardener Dave Bouch’s 20th garland. Dave joined a much smaller team as Head Gardener in 2004 and has developed the annual garland into a beloved Christmas tradition.

Close up of the 2024 Garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele. ©National Trust Images Steve Haywood
Close up of the Garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele. (Picture: Steve Haywood/National Trust)

Visitors can see the 2024 garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele until January 5. To find out more about the events being hosted at Cotehele during the festive period, visit here.