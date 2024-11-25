THE last dried flower has been added to this year’s flower garland at the National Trust’s Cotehele estate.
This magnificent creation is the culmination of the growing year and is a much-loved tradition that’s been celebrated in the Great Hall since 1956.
The Garland is 60-feet long and features 30,000 flowers, all grown and dried on the estate over a period of 10 months. At 19 stone in weight, it takes 60 garden staff and volunteers 12 days to assemble.
This year is extra special, with it being Head Gardener Dave Bouch’s 20th garland. Dave joined a much smaller team as Head Gardener in 2004 and has developed the annual garland into a beloved Christmas tradition.
Visitors can see the 2024 garland in the Great Hall at Cotehele until January 5. To find out more about the events being hosted at Cotehele during the festive period, visit here.