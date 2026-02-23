In 2021, almost a decade after her initial treatment, Jackie received the difficult news that her breast cancer had returned and spread to her bones. Having already contributed to research, she immediately asked to join another clinical trial, this time involving two oral hormone therapies for ER+, HER2‑ secondary breast cancer. Jackie said “After asking about the chance of going on a trial I was taken up on that straight away. I came in and had quite a few discussions about what it was going to involve. If I’d not gone on another trial, I would not have been looked after so well. ”