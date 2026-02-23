A WOMAN from Cornwall has marked 14 years of supporting clinical research at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.
At 57, and while working as volunteer manager for Cornwall Air Ambulance, Jackie Eastwood has dedicated her time to contributing to studies that improve treatment and outcomes for people with breast cancer.
Jackie’s involvement with research began in 2012 when she was receiving treatment for an early-stage breast cancer. Following her radiotherapy sessions she joined the FAST‑Forward trial, which required additional follow-ups and long-term monitoring.
Her participation helped generate the evidence that has since transformed breast cancer radiotherapy. FAST‑Forward demonstrated that five radiotherapy sessions over one week are just as effective as the traditional 15 treatments across three weeks, offering patients a quicker, equally safe, and more convenient option. Findings from the trial have gone on to influence treatment practice nationally and internationally benefitting millions of people and saving money and resource for health care providers.
In 2021, almost a decade after her initial treatment, Jackie received the difficult news that her breast cancer had returned and spread to her bones. Having already contributed to research, she immediately asked to join another clinical trial, this time involving two oral hormone therapies for ER+, HER2‑ secondary breast cancer. Jackie said “After asking about the chance of going on a trial I was taken up on that straight away. I came in and had quite a few discussions about what it was going to involve. If I’d not gone on another trial, I would not have been looked after so well. ”
This study involves monthly check-ups, tests and ongoing treatment, and Jacqueline continues to participate with the same determination she showed from the start.
For Jackie, 14 years of participation in clinical trials is more than a personal journey, it’s a gift to future patients.
