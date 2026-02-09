Commenting, on the revealing figures, Ben Maguire MP said: "These new figures make the national scandal playing out right here in Cornwall quite clear: Children are ending up in A&E, in severe pain, because they cannot access an NHS dentist - and yet the Prime Minister is adamant that NHS dentistry is 'trending in the right direction'. The reality is the complete opposite, and our situation here in Cornwall is absolutely unacceptable in 21st-century Britain.