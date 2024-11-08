COTEHELE have a range of events taking place over the festive period.
Creating the Garland
Daily until to November. 10.30am-4pm
Take a look behind the scenes and meet our team of gardeners as they create this year's garland, inserting over 30,000 dried flowers into the pittosporum base.
Christmas Garland
November to January 5 (closed December 25 & 26). 10.30am-4pm
Celebrate the festive season to see the annual Christmas Garland in the Great Hall. For over 65 years our garden team has continued the tradition to create a 60-ft long Christmas garland using thousands of flowers grown on the estate. The Kitchen, Breakfast Room, and Victorian Library within the house will also be open.
A Victorian family Christmas
Friday/Saturday/Sunday from November 23. Daily from December 20 to January 5 (closed December 25 & 26). 11am-4pm.
Follow the festive lights along the stream to find Cotehele Mill tucked within the Morden Valley. The mill will be decorated in traditional Victorian style and you’ll be able to discover how families celebrated Christmas in those times. Head to the first floor for toys to play with, costumes to adorn yourselves in, and craft activities to complete.
Introduction to wreath making
November 28, 10.30am-1.30pm.
Make your own door wreath, guided by two of Cotehele's Garden Volunteers and using all natural materials direct from the Cotehele Estate. You are welcome to bring your own items, (i.e. ribbon, buttons, baubles etc.), to incorporate into your wreath to personalise it. Everything you need is provided to create a wreath to take home or give to someone as a lovely gift. The course is suitable for beginners and requires no specialist knowledge.
Carols by the tree
November 30, December 7 and December 14. 1.00-1.45pm.
Get into the festive spirit with sing-a-long carols by the tree with various local groups performing. November 30 - Tavistock Warblers, December 7 - GraceNotes Acapella, December 14 - Callington Town Band. These sessions are held outside by the Bowling Green next to the house.
To book tickets, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/cotehele/events