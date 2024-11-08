Make your own door wreath, guided by two of Cotehele's Garden Volunteers and using all natural materials direct from the Cotehele Estate. You are welcome to bring your own items, (i.e. ribbon, buttons, baubles etc.), to incorporate into your wreath to personalise it. Everything you need is provided to create a wreath to take home or give to someone as a lovely gift. The course is suitable for beginners and requires no specialist knowledge.