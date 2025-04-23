THE Devon County Show returns this year from Thursday, May 15, to Saturday, May 17, at Westpoint in Exeter.
It’s an annual celebration of the Devon countryside’s rich offerings, promising an exciting experience for visitors of all ages.
This year, the show will feature thousands of animals, including goats, pigs, sheep, rabbits, big beefy bulls, and majestic heavy horses. Farmers will be meticulously grooming their livestock to compete for prestigious titles such as ‘Best in Class’, ‘Best in Breed’, and ‘Best in Show’.
The main ring will host thrilling equestrian events like showjumping, heavy horse demonstrations, and fast-paced excitement of the British Scurry and Trials Driving competition in which small ponies navigate a course of cones, obstacles, and water features against the clock.
The Food Pavilion will be a feast for the senses, boasting 70 food producers from across the South West. Visitors can savour delicious samples, watch top chefs in action at the demonstration kitchen, and jot down culinary tips across all three days. Meanwhile, the Crafts and Flowers Pavilion — a space as large as a football pitch — will showcase vibrant floral displays, home baking competition entries, crafting demonstrations, and a new Growing Hub where gardening experts will answer visitors’ questions.
Children will have plenty to enjoy at Farmwise, a hands-on area where they can learn about food production and try activities like butter-making and sausage-making. For those who love tractors, there’ll be big shiny new ones as well as the annual vintage tractor display which is a real sight to see as they parade across the showground and around the main arena. On Friday and Saturday, Jamie Squibb’s motorcycle stunt team will perform jaw-dropping tricks in the main ring, while the new Family Fun Zone will provide an array of activities to keep children entertained.
If you’re in the market for buying a new pair of boots, a garden bench, or even a big shiny tractor, the shopping opportunities at this year’s Devon County Show are bigger and better than ever.
Royalty and celebrity will grace the event this year.
Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal is this year’s show president and will attend the show on Friday morning, while Martin Clunes will open the Heavy Horse Festival at 10am on Thursday, the first day of the show. Kaleb Cooper will attend on Friday afternoon, and Kirstie Allsopp will explore the Crafts and Flowers Pavilion on Saturday morning.
Each year, the Devon County Show also selects a charity to benefit from its fundraising efforts. Pete’s Dragons, a local charity with its head office located in Exmouth, has been chosen as their Charity of the Year for 2025.
Founded a decade ago by Alison Jordan following the suicide of her younger brother Pete, of Launceston, Pete’s Dragons is dedicated to providing timely, appropriate, and professional support to those affected by suicide.
With so much to see and do, the Devon County Show promises an unforgettable experience. Book tickets now at www.devoncountyshow.co.uk to save — and remember, kids go free on Saturday (two under-16s per paying adult).