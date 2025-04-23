Children will have plenty to enjoy at Farmwise, a hands-on area where they can learn about food production and try activities like butter-making and sausage-making. For those who love tractors, there’ll be big shiny new ones as well as the annual vintage tractor display which is a real sight to see as they parade across the showground and around the main arena. On Friday and Saturday, Jamie Squibb’s motorcycle stunt team will perform jaw-dropping tricks in the main ring, while the new Family Fun Zone will provide an array of activities to keep children entertained.