One lane is currently blocked on the A38 at Trerulefoot after a crash involving one vehicle.
The incident is affecting the A38 Westbound between A374 (Trerulefoot roundabout) and Widegates turn-off at Menheniot.
Traffic is reported to be coping well.
Traffic reporting service Inrix says: "A38: Trerulefoot; One lane blocked due to accident, one vehicle involved on A38 Westbound between A374 (Trerulefoot roundabout, Trerulefoot) and Widegates turn off (Menheniot). Traffic is coping well."
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: ""Police were called at 11.10am today, 27 April, following a single-car collision on the A38 westbound at Catchfrench.
"The car was in collision with the roadside barrier.
"No injuries reported.
"One lane remains partially blocked. All ongoing at scene."