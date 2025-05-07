POLICE have issued a warning to people in rural areas after an attempted burglary from a farm in the Wadebridge area.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have received a report of attempted burglary from a farm in the vicinity of Wadebridge overnight on May 6, 2025.
“Thieves have attempted to gain access to an outbuilding on a farm premises, by trying to break the handle and the padlock from the building door.
“Please be aware that thefts are on the rise in the area of farming premises.
“We ask for farmers to please be vigilant for any suspicious activity, persons or vehicles present in or around your land, if you have any information please phone 101 quoting 50250112648.”