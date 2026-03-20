Young People Cornwall supports those aged eight to 35 through seven centres that provide drop-in clubs, mental health and wellbeing services, one-to-one interventions, skills building activities and creative programmes. The organisation supports, on average, 50 to 60 young people per day. Its centre in St Austell provides a school-style gym, a music room and a kitchen. Young People Cornwall also operates a mobile youth centre equipped with pop-up sports facilities, enabling its workers to reach young people in rural villages.