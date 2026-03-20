KING Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting Cornwall on Tuesday, March 24 – and among their engagements will be a walkabout in the centre of St Austell.
Prior to the walkabout, the King will be meeting community groups at Holy Trinity Church in the town centre before walking across to the Market House to hear about regeneration plans for the historic grade II listed building.
The Queen will join the King at the Market House before the royal couple emerge to greet members of the public during the walkabout in Church Street.
Among the people the King will meet at the church will be representatives from Young People Cornwall and he will hear about work being undertaken to help young people.
Young People Cornwall supports those aged eight to 35 through seven centres that provide drop-in clubs, mental health and wellbeing services, one-to-one interventions, skills building activities and creative programmes. The organisation supports, on average, 50 to 60 young people per day. Its centre in St Austell provides a school-style gym, a music room and a kitchen. Young People Cornwall also operates a mobile youth centre equipped with pop-up sports facilities, enabling its workers to reach young people in rural villages.
At the Market House, members of the building’s regeneration committee will explain their plans to restore the premises as a cultural and commercial hub with the aim of stimulating wider investment in the town centre.
Groups and businesses based in the Market House will have the chance to meet both the King and the Queen, who will arrive at the building following a previous engagement.
The Queen, as patron, will also meet staff from the Little Harbour hospice at Porthpean, which is run by Children’s Hospice South West and is marking its 15th anniversary this year.
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