STEPS are being taken towards the renovation of an historic building in the centre of St Austell, with the first phase of the works likely to cost more than £2-million.
The grade II* listed Market House in Market Street is recognised by Historic England as being one of the top five market houses in the whole of the country.
The building, which dates from the middle of the 19th century, operates as a hub that showcases the work of creatives and entrepreneurs, alongside hosting markets and other activities.
There are long-term proposals to widen the offer of the premises for use as a venue for weddings, parties and more community events.
The former town hall in the building was used in the First World War for a 350-seat cinema and in the Second World War it became a dance hall. The space was last used for the Bob Evans hardware store.
St Austell Market House CIC (Community Interest Company) which runs the Market House is looking into getting grants in liaison with the town council to carry out renovation work to the roof and the interior of the former town hall space. This work could cost more than £2-million.
The plans are all part of aspirations to introduce more vitality into the historic heart of the town.
The High Sheriff of Cornwall Geraint Richards is supporting improvement plans and the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, has visited the Market House to see what work needs to be done.
Market House director Paul Jennings and administrative manager Chris Netherton welcomed Mr Richards and Colonel Bolitho.
Dr Jennings said: “I would like to thank Colonel Bolitho and Geraint Richards for their interest in the regeneration of this historic quarter of St Austell. Support from people of their stature is very reassuring and uplifting.”
