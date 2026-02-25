According to NHS England, physical activity is essential for people living with long-term health conditions writes Sue Bradbury.
Symptoms associated with arthritis, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s and chronic lung conditions can all benefit from regular exercise and, by helping to manage high blood pressure and high cholesterol, the risk of stroke and coronary heart disease is also reduced by up to 35 per cent.
In an effort to help support Cornwall’s population in keeping fit and healthy, GLL has teamed up with Healthy Cornwall to run free monthly activity drop-ins at Better leisure centres at a number of its sites across the county. These include centres in St Austell, Bodmin, Bude, Liskeard and Newquay.
“Anyone can come along,” said GLL community sport manager Karen Edmond. “Sixteen people turned up to our last St Austell one and there’s no need to book in advance.”
Karen has emphasised the benefits of keeping moving, with it not only helping people’s physical health, but also having proven to have an effect on mental health also.
“Research has shown that exercise helps regulate blood sugar levels, lowers the risk of falls and fractures in older people, is good for managing pain and increases mobility,” said Karen. “It’s also proven to improve mood and lower the risk of depression and dementia by up to 30 per cent.
“Advice is available at the drop-ins from organisations like the Arthritis Trust, MS Society, Diabetes UK and Parkinson’s UK and there’s a chance to try pickleball, chair-based yoga, soft tennis and some gentle gym workouts.”
Sixty-three-year-old Deirdre Taylor-Hirst, from Fowey, went to her first drop-in at St Austell Leisure Centre two years ago. Since then, she has taken part in monthly classes, cycled as part of the Better Engagement in Active Travel (BEAT) Project and has now joined Wild Wonder and Wisdom – a women’s group that tries out different activities including walking netball.
“I was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2021,” said Deirdre. “The first session I attended was just for diabetics but now people with other long-term health conditions can come along too.
“Thanks to exercising regularly and managing my diet, I no longer take medication for my diabetes, and my fitness, strength, mobility and general well-being have significantly improved.
“Karen and her team do a fantastic job by encouraging and motivating us in an environment that feels safe and I can’t recommend the experience enough.”
March drop-in events are as follows: Tuesday, March 24, 10am to12.30pm at Newquay Leisure World and 11am to 1pm at Bodmin Leisure Centre, Thursday, March 26, 10am to 12.30pm at Bude Leisure Centre and 2pm to 4pm at Liskeard Leisure Centre, and Friday, March 20, 10am to 12.30pm at St Austell Leisure Centre.
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs nine leisure centres in Cornwall on behalf of the council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.