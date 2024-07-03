HISTORY is in the making, both in terms of predicted changes to the political landscape, and also from us (Tindle Newspapers Cornwall), as we prepare for our biggest online election coverage.
With the map of Cornwall widely expected to turn away from blue, according to the polls, we will be at every election count in our coverage area to ensure our digital readers get the results and the reaction they need on the day.
Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is hoping to prove the forecasts wrong by returning to Downing Street and preventing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer from leading his party to government.
Our readers will be able to watch events play out in real time with our digital coverage.
From Newquay to North Cornwall, St Austell to St Ives, our websites will be running live blogs, election result round-ups, videos and more from Cornwall’s three count stations.
Jon Gripton, Tindle deputy editorial director, said: “This is going to be a historic moment.
“Our readers expect us to keep them fully briefed, informed and hopefully also entertained, and our reporters and editors will be right at the heart of the communities they serve, with live as-it-happens coverage.”
Your candidates
We asked each of the Prospective Parliamentary Candidates in Cornwall’s six constituencies to provide up to 200 words each week in the lead up to the election so you, the reader, could get to know them, and their stances on local issues, better.
