A NATIONAL organisation will once again be taking over the Eden Project, near St Austell, to host a huge event featuring well-known names across three days.
Anthropy, a national membership network started by business leader and campaigner John O’Brien in 2021 during the covid pandemic, is expecting more than 2,000 leaders from across all sectors to converge on the tourist attraction to consider the best ways forward for Britain.
More than 600 speakers, including Angela Rippon, Sir Trevor Phillips and Sir Tim Smit, have been lined up for this latest national gathering of the organisation.
Anthropy25 will take place on March 26-28 when the Eden Project will be closed to the general public.
The gathering will have 14 key themes spanning from the economy to education.