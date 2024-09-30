SIR Tim Smit, the co-founder of the Eden Project, has been recognised as a game changer when it comes to heritage and conservation.
The recognition comes from the National Lottery which is celebrating its 30th birthday.
A lottery spokesperson said: “Sir Tim is being recognised for transforming the landscape of plant conservation in Britain through the Eden Project and spearheading its mission to improve and enhance humanity’s connection with nature.
“The Eden Project was brought to life with the support of £5.8-million from the National Lottery Community Fund, helping to turn Tim’s vision into a centre for sustainability and environmental education.
“Since its opening in 2001, the Eden Project has transformed the landscape of plant conservation in Britain and attracted more than 23 million visitors from around the world, contributing more than £2.2-billion of economic impact to the economy in the South West of England
“Before Eden, Sir Tim played a key role in the restoration of the Lost Gardens of Heligan, a once-forgotten estate that had fallen into ruin after many of its workers went off to fight in the First World War, never to return.
“Sir Tim is one of seven heritage and conservation game changers from across the UK – individuals who’ve had a transformative impact on UK heritage and conservation thanks to National Lottery funding.
“Alongside the six other game changers, Tim is being celebrated on October 1 in a stunning installation created by globally-renowned artist, David Popa, who uses Whitby Abbey, the surrounding landscape and natural materials such as charcoal and chalk to create his largest artwork to date, The Heritage Tree, which shows the game changers’ hands holding the roots of a tree.”
Sir Tim said: “The Eden Project was born from a simple idea – that we could create a place where people would reconnect with the natural world and be inspired by what’s possible when we come together with a shared purpose.
“Thanks to the support from the National Lottery, we’ve built something that celebrates the beauty and importance of plants, but also a place that challenges people to think differently about their role in the world.
“Seeing the impact Eden has had on visitors from all walks of life is a reminder of what can be achieved when imagination and determination are met with the right support.”
A total of 28 game changers are being revealed this autumn at four installations which each focus on an area of National Lottery funding including the arts and film, heritage and conservation, sport, and community.
Two final game changers, bringing the number to 30, will be announced during the National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash programme scheduled to be broadcast on ITV on Tuesday, December 31.