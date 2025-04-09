Four Show Gardens with the theme of ‘A Place to Heal’ – The Barefoot Garden by Alford and Sowter Landscapes, The Apothecary Garden by Horticultural Apprentices from The Eden Project, Get Into Bed With Nature by The Treefern Collective with The Lost Gardens of Heligan and Echoes of Tranquillity by Cornwall College Students – not only shared their distinctive stories about how a place can heal us but also provoked thought, stimulated conversation and challenged accepted wisdom about what a garden needs to be.