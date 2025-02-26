THE Eden Project near St Austell has added to its spectacular collection of plants with five new and exciting cultivars of Kangaroo paw (Anigozanthos) – believed to be the first of their kind to be on public display in the UK.
The plants, that can be seen in the Eden Project’s Western Australia exhibit in the impressive and scenic Mediterranean Biome, include two particularly eye-catching varieties named ‘Masquerade’ and ‘Carnivale’.
‘Masquerade’ features an abundance of spectacular iridescent teal-blue flowers, an uncommon colour in horticulture which is highly sought after, while ‘Carnivale’ showcases stunning flowers of purple and pink.
Other new varieties planted by the team are ‘Aussie spirit’ with its unusual green-yellow colour combination, the dazzling crimson pink ‘Bush crystal’ and the bright yellow ‘Bush zest’.
The Kangaroo paw plants have been grown in the Eden Project’s state-of-the-art Growing Point nursery, having arrived directly from Australia as micro-propagules - tiny fragments of plant tissue growing inside vials supplied from a laboratory.
The plants were bred at the Western Australian Botanic Garden at Kings Park in Perth, Australia where active breeding work has included development of a multitude of new Kangaroo paw plants since 2007.
The Eden Project has worked closely with the team at Kings Park for eight years on the development and ongoing management of the Western Australia exhibit in the Mediterranean Biome.
The Western Australia exhibit highlights the incredible diversity of plants from this region.
In addition to the plants being on display within the exhibit, Eden Project visitors will also now have the opportunity to purchase all five cultivars in the Eden Project’s shop.
The purchase of these plants helps support the ongoing conservation work of Western Australian plants at Kings Park and supports the environmental work of the Eden Project. These plants give people here in the UK the exciting opportunity to enjoy the colours and uniqueness of the Kangaroo paw at home.
Catherine Cutler, the Eden Project’s head of horticulture, said: “We know our visitors love our displays of Kangaroo paws for the uniqueness and beauty of their flowers. We are thrilled to unveil these new additions to the collection, giving our visitors the opportunity to see these wonderful cultivars for the first time in the UK.
“These amazing plants deliver incredible colours in the Mediterranean Biome at this time of the year, providing a genuine wow moment for our visitors and help us tell the story of how important biodiversity is in Western Australia.”
Kangaroo paw, aptly named due to its remarkable paw-like flower head, is endemic to Western Australia and is an iconic plant for the region, with the red and green species, Anigozanthos manglesii, being the official floral emblem of the state.
The plant produces a vast amount of nectar and attracts a variety of pollinators including insects and birds, making it an essential part of Western Australia’s ecosystem. The blooms of are popular cut flowers while the plants themselves are used as impressive pot plants.