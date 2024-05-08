LATER this month the beauty and variety of English landscapes and the wildlife they support will be celebrated through National Nature Reserves Week and everyone is being encouraged to get out there are find inspiration through nature.
In Cornwall and Devon there will be a whole host of free activities, from bat walks to craft days, being held during the 12-day festival.
Organised by Natural England, National Nature Reserves Week runs from May 20 to 31, with some events being run by the National Trust and, in Devon, the Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust.
National Nature Reserves (NNRs) are for everybody, whatever your connection with nature is. Whether you connect through wildlife, wellbeing, faith, friendship, culture or the arts, experience the spirit of NNRs this National Nature Reserves Week. NNRs were established to protect some of our most important habitats, species and geology, and to provide ‘outdoor laboratories’ for research. They are central to the future of nature recovery in this country
In Devon, highlights include events at Yarner Wood, such as exploring the tropical rain forest and a bat walk on the Otter estuary. Meanwhile in Cornwall, there is something for everyone, including a chance to carry out citizen science work recording wildlife on Tregoss Moor, exploring crafts in nature on Goss Moor, immersing yourself in nature at Golitha Falls and looking out for rare jackdaw sized choughs, which are members of the crow family, and other wildlife on a walk along the Lizard.
A spokesperson said: “From birds to butterflies, Rainforest Discovery Days to Golden Hour Walks, Meet the Machines to arts and crafts. A diverse and nature rich programme of events and activities are taking place at National Nature Reserves all around the country this May.
“Explore the regions below to see what is happening in your area and where you can go to be inspired by NNR Week activities this year. More events are being added to the programme each week.”
Those are just some of the events taking place and you can find out more about all of the events at www.NNRweek.com. All events are free, but booking is needed for some.