In Devon, highlights include events at Yarner Wood, such as exploring the tropical rain forest and a bat walk on the Otter estuary. Meanwhile in Cornwall, there is something for everyone, including a chance to carry out citizen science work recording wildlife on Tregoss Moor, exploring crafts in nature on Goss Moor, immersing yourself in nature at Golitha Falls and looking out for rare jackdaw sized choughs, which are members of the crow family, and other wildlife on a walk along the Lizard.