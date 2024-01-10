IN order to support the local community during the winter months, a local homebuilder has donated £3,000 to Saltash Foodbank.
Saltash Foodbank, part of the Trussell Trust network of 428 foodbanks across the UK, works with a team of volunteers who work tirelessly to support local people in need, providing food from its distribution centre on Belle Vue Road.
It has received more than 20 tonnes of food this year, donated by individuals at supermarket collection points, churches, and at the foodbank itself.
The £3,000 donation from the housebuilder comes at a critical time as the foodbank grapples with the challenges of a tough economic climate and increased demand for its services, especially during the festive period.
As well as the donation, Joanna Towns and Cleo Isaac, members of the Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter marketing team, travelled to Saltash to volunteer delivering food hampers for local families.
Saltash Foodbank’s chairperson, Richard Margetts, said: “The vast majority of people are extremely hard-working. But when finances are so tight it just takes one thing to go wrong, to tip people into a downward spiral.
“The support from Barratt David Wilson Homes will allow us to provide the emergency help that will save families from getting into longer-term difficulties.”
For those who rely on the food bank’s services, a consistent supply of food boxes provides much-needed stability during uncertain times.
Richard added: “As the nights get colder and darker, more and more people are needing our services, so the support from Barratt David Wilson Homes will allow us to continue providing this vital support to local people in the most extreme and urgent need.”
Nicki Reid, sales director for Barratt David Wilson Homes Exeter, added: “Saltash Foodbank works hard to alleviate some of the struggles facing vulnerable families in Cornwall.
“Community is at the heart of what we do, so we’re pleased to be able to provide funding to help families in and around Saltash who are finding things tough this New Year. Our Community Fund scheme allows us to help organisations such as this offering vital services close to our developments.
“During the ongoing economic challenges, I hope our donation and volunteering highlight the positive impact businesses can have on local communities and serve as an example for others to follow.”