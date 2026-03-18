AN ambitious £3.2-million programme has left a lasting mark on the Tamar Valley, delivering major environmental, heritage and community benefits over five years.
The Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme has brought together farmers, local groups, charities and businesses to transform the nationally protected landscape, funding ten projects focused on nature recovery, sustainable tourism and community wellbeing.
Among its most eye-catching achievements is the creation of an 87-mile coast-to-coast walking route linking Cornwall’s south and north coasts. The Tamara Coast to Coast Way follows the River Tamar from its estuary near Plymouth to its source before continuing north, offering walkers a unique journey through the valley’s rich mix of countryside, wildlife and industrial heritage. The route has already begun attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond, boosting rural tourism.
Another standout success is the return of the historic Calstock Ferry. Reintroduced as a trial, the service reconnects communities across the River Tamar for the first time in years. The crossing, which dates back centuries, now provides a low-impact transport option for walkers and cyclists while reviving a traditional link between Devon and Cornwall.
The scheme has also delivered significant gains for nature. Around 420 hectares of habitat – equivalent to roughly three country parks – have been created or restored, alongside the planting of 100,000 trees and 66 kilometres of new hedgerows. Six orchards and more than 20 allotments have also been established, supporting biodiversity and local food production.
Farmers and land managers have benefited from £1.8-million in additional grants and agricultural agreements, helping to promote sustainable practices and support the valley’s historic market gardening industry.
Community engagement has been central to the programme’s success. More than 21,000 people have taken part in events, workshops and training sessions, while 2,500 schoolchildren have been involved in education initiatives. The scheme has also created 15 apprenticeships, internships and traineeships, many of which have led directly to employment.
Heritage has not been overlooked. Two historic sites have been removed from the national Heritage at Risk register following conservation work, safeguarding important parts of the valley’s past.
The Tamar Valley, which spans around 190 square kilometres across Devon and Cornwall, is recognised for its outstanding natural beauty and forms part of a wider World Heritage mining landscape. The scheme has aimed to protect and enhance this unique setting while making it more accessible to residents and visitors alike.
Programme manager Will Darwall said: “It’s been an incredible five years. The Tamara Scheme has brought together farmers, communities, organisations and volunteers to create a brighter future for the Tamar Valley.
“From restoring habitats and supporting local food producers to creating new walking routes and bringing the Calstock Ferry back to life, the impact of the programme can be seen right across the landscape. Most importantly, it has helped thousands of people reconnect with this special place. Thanks to National Lottery players and the collaboration of local partners and communities, the work carried out through the Tamara Scheme will continue to benefit people, nature and the landscape for years to come.”
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