CHILDREN undergoing MRI and CT scans at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) are benefiting from a new charity-funded resource designed to make hospital visits less daunting and more positive.
The innovative “Kitten Scanner”, funded by Royal Cornwall Hospitals Charity at a cost of £18,000, helps young patients understand what will happen before their scan and, in some cases, can reduce the need for a general anaesthetic.
Designed for children aged between four and seven, the resource uses three-character toys – a chicken, an elephant and a crocodile – to introduce children and their families to the scanning process in a fun and reassuring way.
Before their appointment, children can place the toy characters into a miniature scanner while a built-in screen plays an engaging animation explaining the sounds and steps involved in a real scan.
The interactive approach allows Play Specialists at RCHT to explain the procedure in a way that children can understand, helping to reduce fear and build confidence before they enter the scanning room.
The project is not only improving the experience for young patients and families but is also delivering wider benefits for the NHS. By helping children remain calm and still during scans, the Kitten Scanner can reduce the need for general anaesthetic, with each avoided procedure saving around £1,000.
Deborah Charles, Play Specialist at RCHT, said: “For many young children, hospital scans can feel overwhelming and frightening. The Kitten Scanner gives us a simple but effective way to explain what will happen using play, which is how children best understand the world.”
The Kitten Scanner was funded through the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Charity Elevate Funding Round, which supports projects designed to make a tangible difference to patient care.
Through the programme, £60,000 was awarded to departments across the Trust to help bring innovative ideas to life.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.