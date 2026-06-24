The Rose Paterson Trust, a suicide prevention charity, is warning that the number of people taking their own lives continues to rise and more must be done to stem the tide.
Analysis reveals that in England and Wales alone, 119 people lose their lives to suicide each week, equivalent to 17 people every day.
Suicide is one of the biggest killers of 15 to 29-year-olds, and one of the leading causes of death among men under the age of 50.
It warns that over the 17 years since 2007, the number of registered suicides has increased by 44 per cent.
The trust was founded following the suicide of Rose Paterson, the wife of former Conservative Cabinet Minister Owen Paterson, six years ago this month. The Paterson family founded the charity with one simple goal: "If we can help save just one family from the agony of suicide, this initiative will have been worth it.”
In partnership with the Centre for Social Justice, The Rose Paterson Trust identifies and supports small grassroots charities embedded within local communities, which are thereby uniquely positioned to combat suicide on the front-line.
The trust estimates that the work of its grantees has indirectly saved more than 4,000 people through their intervention services.
It is currently issuing its 2026 round of grants totalling £235,000. This bringsThe Rose Paterson Trust's total grants since 2022 to almost £1-million.
Among this year’s grantees are South West based charity, Suicide Prevention UK.
Owen Paterson, founder of The Rose Paterson Trust, said: “Roughly every three minutes someone in the UK tries to take their own life; every 90 minutes someone in the UK dies by suicide.
“However, suicide is preventable. nine out of 10 people who survive a suicide attempt do not go on to die of suicide. This shows that death by suicide is preventable and is not “inevitable”, a stigma that adversely affects suicide prevention strategies. So, there is hope.
“I will never stop fighting to prevent other families feeling the heart-wrenching pain that my family has suffered.
“The mental health charity, Mind, estimates that one in four people have suicidal thoughts and shockingly, one in 13 people will attempt to end their life.
“As a result of the complex and confusing nature of suicide bereavement, death by suicide takes a heavy toll on at least 135 people per death; but we consider this to be an underestimate.
“Considering the long-term effect of inter-generational trauma, one suicide could impact thousands of lives.
“While we celebrate the success of our grantees, there is much more work to be done and we will continue to support these vital charities.”
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org To find your nearest branch.
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