TWO GARDENS in south east Cornwall are set open their grounds this weekend as part of the National Garden Scheme.
The vibrant four acre garden at The Old Vicarage, Talland, will be open on Saturday, June 27 from 1pm to 5pm.
Situated next to Talland Church, special features of the garden include Monterrey Pines, Copper Beech, colourful perennials and a small vineyard.
Paths and some steep steps wind through terraced gardens, with seating to rest and enjoy the views.
Meanwhile, Polruan Gardens will be welcoming visitors to their grounds on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 (1pm to 5pm).
Dogs on leads are welcome and plants will be available to purchase on both days.
Money raised from entrance fees will go to charities such as Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support and Parkinson’s UK.
For more information about the National Garden Scheme, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/
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