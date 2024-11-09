A HAIRDRESSER from Torpoint has turned investigative journalist as she hunts out the truth on climate change.
As the world faces devastating climate-related disasters, why do so many people believe that climate change is all a hoax?
This is the question that Jaz Njie sets out to discover in #ClimateScam?, a new film coming to cinemas across Cornwall this month.
As a mobile hairdresser, Jaz’s day job involves her visiting people in their homes to cut their hair.
In this documentary, produced by charity Cornwall Climate Care, Jaz swaps her scissors for a microphone. She goes out to the homes of climate scientists, climate sceptics and climate activists, getting to know the real people behind the often angry headlines.
“A lot of people my age get most of their information from TikTok and Youtube, and I know plenty of people who believe all sorts of conspiracy theories,” Jaz says. “Being involved in this film has really opened my eyes to why misinformation is such a problem – and it’s been scary to understand what a big impact it can really have.”
Producer Claire Wallerstein said: “Hairdressers have a knack for chatting to everyone from all walks of life – and Jaz has used this skill brilliantly in her conversations with people on all sides of this very polarising subject.”
Jaz added: “Lots of people have lost trust in politicians to tell the truth or act in our best interests, so you can kind of understand why people feel attracted to conspiracy theories about all sorts of things.
“But what really hit home with me was meeting the scientists and seeing how frustrated they are at the lack of action on climate change – because they are the ones researching what is really going on”.
The COP29 international climate talks are only a few weeks away, yet the world seems no closer to agreeing on meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. As greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, misinformation creates confusion and leaves people uncertain what to believe.
Climate change is the most studied phenomenon in all of science and over 99 per cent of studies agree that it is predominantly being caused by humans burning fossil fuels.
However, a recent study found that one-third of young people in the UK now believe the threat of climate change has been over-exaggerated.
#ClimateScam? the film premiered at the Cornwall Film Festival, Falmouth on November 18. It will then be screened at: Plymouth Arts Cinema November 21; Savoy Cinema, Penzance, November 28, and Plaza Cinema, Truro, December 5.
Cornwall Climate Care’s films (available free at cornwallclimate.org) have been praised by Sir David Attenborough and are all presented by real people – audiences says they leave them ‘inspired’ and ‘keen to learn more’.