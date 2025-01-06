CREWS from Bodmin, Launceston and Callington attended a call to two road traffic collisions on the A30 on Monday afternoon.
Both occurred at Temple, but one was on the East and the other on the West bound carriageway, at around 2.34pm.
The Eastbound incident involved a single vehicle that had left the road and gone into a field, while the Westbound incident involved two vehicles.
On arrival no persons were trapped, but firefighters did make the scene safe.
It was reported that both incidents were likely the result of a heavy, localised hail storm.