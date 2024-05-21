A RESIDENTIAL home in Liskeard has featured in a new scheme promoting British Gymnastics’ ‘seated gymnastics programme’.
Coombe House in Liskeard, which specialises in caring for those with Dementia have introduced ‘Love to Move’, a seated gymnastics programme designed by the British Gymnastics Foundation that is now transforming the lives of those in their care.
Coombe House is a family-run residential home, where residents are warmly welcomed as part of the family. They believe that people with dementia deserve the best quality of life.
One of the residential home’s proudest achievements to date is introducing Love to Move, a chair-based exercise programme created by The British Gymnastics Foundation, specially designed to get older people moving and functioning better. The ‘Love to Move’ programme uses music from eras that benefit and connect with individuals at the home. It’s been proven that residents are more likely to join in when it’s music they remember from the past.
Penny, who runs the sessions at Coombe House said: “We run the Love to Move sessions every Wednesday and it’s really given us all the opportunity to get together. I think it’s lifted the spirits of people within the home, and the staff as well.
“We’ve noticed a real improvement in their wellbeing. Their mobility and safety have increased, and people are walking around much better.”
Thanks to the programme, residents at Coombe House have been given a new lease of life with each session.
Penny added: “One lady, Joyce, never really wanted to come out of her room previously. She’d keep herself to herself, she was very quiet and didn’t want to socialise. Slowly over time, being encouraged to come to sessions, she’s found that she enjoys Love to Move – she’s found comfort in it.”
Joyce’s daughter Rowena commented: “It’s always been a concern to carers at Coombe House that my mother spends lots of time on her own. Having activities like Love to Move, with the music she enjoys, is a reason for her to come and join in with the others. I believe it’s added to her quality of life hugely.”
Summarising their journey with Love to Move so far, Penny said: “Everyone here has got something from it. There are many different types of dementia, but it is possible to bring everyone together in one room and deliver something that everyone benefits from.”