LAST Friday it was a pleasure to visit Menheniot Hall to see the ongoing progress with the improvements to the hall.
The hall management have been successful in securing grant funding from the National Lottery, Garfield Weston Foundation, Cornwall Community Fund and The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
This will be used to build an extension for much needed extra storage, improved disabled access and facilities, a new suspended ceiling with improved and environmental lighting, WiFi and hopefully, a shower room. It was good to see the work underway and the plans that they have.
Our village halls are great assets for their communities and I would like to thank all those involved in running them throughout South East Cornwall.
As I have said many times the A38 is the backbone of our constituency and I am determined to see improvements to both safety and flow of traffic particularly for vehicles joining the road where there is no roundabout.
Last weekend it was good to be able to get out knocking on doors in the constituency in Looe.
I would like to thank all those who answered the door to either myself or a member of my team.
It was good to be able to catch up on a few issues including a fisherman who was able to update me with current concerns.
If you would like to contact me please either email me directly at [email protected] or call my office on 01579 344428 or write to me at Office of Sheryll Murray MP, The Parade, Liskeard PL14 6AF.
In parliament last week I attended an event with the Road Haulage Association where I was able to listen to the concerns of the industry.
Their figures were that 89 per cent of all freight is moved by road and that 98 per cent of food and agricultural products are transported by road freight. I would not be surprised if that was even higher in Cornwall. Road haulage is vital for businesses throughout the constituency and it was good to be able to speak to one of our local hauliers at the event regarding national issues.
I was also able to talk to him about issues relating to the Tamar Bridge both regarding toll cost and the need for better traffic flow.
Last week on Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee we discussed fairness in the food supply chain with a group of industry experts.
In particular we looked at the relationship between food production costs, food prices and retail prices.
We also looked at how the structural relationships between food producers, manufacturers, and retailers could be improved.
Importantly we looked at the pay and conditions for food workers and importantly any areas which were suffering from labour shortages.