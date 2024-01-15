New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust - West Cornwall Hospital at West Cornwall Hospital, St Clare Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: White Light Gifts And Tasty Treats at White Light Healing, 3 Quay Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: St Nectans Glen Limited at The Hermitage And Waterfall, Trethevy, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Coffee Republic - Airside at Coffee Republic Airside, Newquay Cornwall Airport, New Road, Carloggas; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Coffee Republic - Landside at Coffee Republic Landside, Newquay Cornwall Airport, New Road, Carloggas; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Heligan Gardens at Heligan Gardens Ltd, The Lost Gardens Of Heligan, Pentewan, St Austell; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: Leslie's at 5 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Sails Cafe at Cornwall College, Falmouth Centre, Killigrew Street, Falmouth; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: The National Trust at Stable Bar, Lanhydrock House, Lanhydrock, Bodmin; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: The Park Cafe National Trust at The Park Cafe, Lanhydrock, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: The Ranch Steak House And Grill at Falmouth Ranch Ltd, 3 Tidemill House, Discovery Quay, Falmouth; rated on January 8
• Rated 5: The Cake House at 4 - 5 Pydar Mews, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lanivet Inn at Truro Road, Lanivet, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: The Holmbush Inn at Holmbush Inn, 101 Holmbush Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Two Clomes at Quintrell Downs, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: St Ives Royal British Legion at Higher Stennack, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on January 9
• Rated 5: Chain Locker at Quay Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Country Fryer at The Country Fryer, 2 Parade Square, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on January 12