The gates of Antony Woodland Gardens is opening to the public for charity on Friday, October 11, between 10.30am to 5pm as part of the National Garden Scheme.
Early autumn is a good time to pay a visit as the late-flowering Hydrangea Paniculata blooms are still shining under the woodland canopy, while the ground becomes carpeted in crispy leaves of russet and gold.
Every visitor who visits on October 11 will be supporting some of the nation's favourite health and nursing charities.
Refreshments will be in the cafe and dogs are welcome in the Woodland Walk only.
To book tickets, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/44438/antony-woodland-garden-woodland-walk